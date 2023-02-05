Ashworth leads Utah State to 88-79 win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Steven Ashworth had 26 points to lead Utah State to an 88-79 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Ashworth was 9 of 19 shooting (8 for 17 from distance) for the Aggies (19-5, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Taylor Funk scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin recorded 11 points.

The Rams (10-14, 2-9) were led by Isaiah Stevens with 25 points and eight assists. John Tonje added 20 points and four assists. James Moors pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Utah State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 62-50 with 9:47 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Utah State's Max Shulga — who is from Kiev, Ukraine, where his family still resides — went to the free throw line late in the game and showered with “Russia!” chants from the Colorado State student section.

NEXT UP

Utah State plays Wednesday against San Diego State at home, while Colorado State visits Air Force on Tuesday.

