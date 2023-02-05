Taitung Mayor pelted with fireworks at Taiwan's Han Dan celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung hosted the annual “Bombardment of Lord Han Dan” yesterday, a noisy rite of passage for local men who subject themselves to baptism by fireworks in exchange for good fortune.

After a two-year suspension due to the COVID pandemic, many were eager to resurrect the tradition which usually occurs a day before Lunar New Year. This year, Taitung Mayor Chen Mingfeng (陳銘風) was the first to test his mettle, as he ascended a sedan chair and braved the ensuing barrage.

Taitung Mayor is all smiles ahead of the fireworks barrage. (Chen Ming-feng Facebook photo)

Local custom states that the more fireworks one throws, the more good luck one can receive in the upcoming year. Up to a dozen men annually volunteer themselves to stand atop the sedan chair in the hopes that their physical discomfort will endear Lord Han Dan to grant their wishes. Others volunteer for such duties merely as a matter of tradition.

According to his personal Facebook page, Taitung Mayor Chen Ming-feng said he was visibly nervous prior to the fireworks bombardment but thanked his constituents for their continued support and wished his actions could help his community finally get past the COVID pandemic and newly welcome a new peak period of tourism for Taitung.

Chen kept a brave face amidst an onslaught of fireworks. He was protected by oversized safety glasses, a ball cap, pants, and long sleeves. His attire was distinctly different than the 10 men that followed him, who were stripped to the waist and wore headscarves paired with goggles.

The only real protection available to those atop the sedan chair are banyan tree sprigs, which can be held at shoulder’s length, helping deflect fireworks too close to the face. Other protection is afforded by a small statue of Lord Han Dan which is affixed to a pole above them, providing spiritual strength.

Han Dan celebration is not for the faint of heart. (CNA photo)

Each bombardment session typically lasts between five and 10 minutes. Special attention is paid to safety and those atop the sedan chain can signify physical discomfort by raising a free hand. In addition to risks associated with gunpowder, smoke is also a choking concern and can make it hard to breathe, and hearing can also be damaged.

Aside from Taitun’s Lord Han Dan activity, another firework-centric event was the Yanshui Beehive Festival, where people position themselves in the direct line of fire of literally thousands of bottle rocket-like fireworks.

Attendees at this event typically wear full-face motorcycle helmets, rain gear, and cotton gloves. Due to the danger involved in both events, local fire departments and police were deployed and on the ready in case of any incidents.