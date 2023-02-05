Taiwan reports 22,594 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 5) announced 22,991 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 22,594 were local and 397 were imported, as well as 73 deaths.

The local cases included 10,241 males and 12,337 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 16 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 161 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 73 reported deaths, 46 were male and 27 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Sixty-nine had a history of chronic illness, and 47 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Dec. 19 and Feb. 2 and died between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2.

The imported cases included 172 males and 225 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Jan. 5 and Saturday (Feb. 4).

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,668,845 cases of COVID-19, including 50,060 imported, while 16,687 people have succumbed to the disease.