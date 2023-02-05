Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rain accompanied the traditional start of Lantern Festival on Sunday (Feb.5), dampening festivities in many urban centers in northern Taiwan.

A heavy rain advisory was issued by the Central Weather Bureau, from this morning through the late afternoon as more moisture from China will affect Taiwan. Areas included in the advisory include Keelung’s North Coast, Lanyu, and Green Island.

According to a report by well-known meteorologist, Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a cloud system will cover northern and eastern parts of Taiwan both today and tomorrow (Jan. 6), potentially leading to shows and heavy rain. Cloud cover will also increase in central areas with intermittent showers being a possibility.

Wu says the current weather front will continue to keep temperatures low, with temperatures in the north ranging between 15 to 21 C, while central areas will experience temperatures of 14 to 28 C, the south encountering a wider temperature range of 15 to 30 C, and the east ranging from 16 to 27 C.

The latest model simulations show that there will still be some rain in northern and eastern areas on Tuesday (Feb. 7), with the possibility of rain continuing through Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to rise at the end of the week as another front passes on Friday and Saturday (Feb.10-11), though recent modeling continues to reveal unstable weather requiring more observation.