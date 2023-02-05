Alexa
Semi-trailer hangs in air, driver dies in north Taiwan highway crash

Driver suffers severe injuries after falling from vehicle suspended 3 stories high

  123
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/05 11:59
A semi-trailer hangs in the air after crashing through highway railings in Taoyuan.

A semi-trailer hangs in the air after crashing through highway railings in Taoyuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The driver of a tanker trailer, who crashed through a highway railing in Taoyuan on Sunday morning (Feb. 5), died after falling from the vehicle's cab. The truck was left partially suspended from the highway overpass following the accident.

Liberty Times reported that the incident occurred on Provincial Highway 61. Authorities suspect the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it hit the railing of a viaduct.

The vehicle broke through the railing and was left hanging in mid-air at a height of around four to five meters. When first responders arrived at the scene after receiving a report at 6:55 a.m., they found the driver, surnamed Hsu (許), lying on the street below with no vital signs.

The first responders found no one else at the scene, including on the viaduct.

Hsu died of his injuries despite efforts to resuscitate him at the hospital. The police are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

First responders attempt to resuscitate the driver. (CNA photo)
