Sharp scores 23 as Northwestern State knocks off Lamar 72-68

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points as Northwestern State beat Lamar 72-68 on Saturday night.

Sharp added five rebounds and seven assists for the Demons (16-8, 8-3 Southland Conference). Ja'Monta Black shot 3 for 10 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Isaac Haney recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. The Demons prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Cardinals (7-17, 3-9) were led by Chris Pryor, who recorded 20 points and six assists. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds for Lamar. Jakevion Buckley also had nine points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-Commerce while Lamar visits Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.