Ukraine updates: Scholz says tank agreement stops escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has an understanding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that any tanks or other weapons provided by Germany would not be used to attack Russian territory, he said in remarks published Sunday.

"There is a consensus on this point," Scholz told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

After weeks of hesitation, Germany has agreed to deliver 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, along with similar deliveries from the United States and the United Kingdom.

"We have carefully weighed each delivery of weapons, in close coordination with our allies, starting with America," Scholz said.

"This joint approach prevents an escalation of the war."

On the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed: "Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West."

In the interview, Scholz accused Putin of making "absurd historical comparisons" and said he made his different point of view clear in phone calls with the Russian president.

"I make it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war," he said.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Sunday, February 5:

Ukraine claims victory over Russian assault in Bakhmut

Ukraine said it defeated a fresh Russian offensive in Bakhmut on Saturday, amid a wave of Russian shelling across the Donetsk region.

"This week, the Russian occupation forces threw all their efforts into breaking through our defense and encircling Bakhmut, and launched a powerful offensive in the Lyman sector," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said.

"But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, they did not succeed."

In his evening address on Saturday, Zelenskyy added that the situation is "very difficult now" in the frontline cities of Bakhmut, Vugledar and Lyman.

"The enemy keeps throwing in new forces to break through our defenses," he said.

EU embargo on Russian diesel comes into effect

A European Union embargo on refined oil products from Russia, like diesel and gasoline, comes into effect on Sunday.

The measure had been agreed upon in June last year.

Russia exported these products to the EU to the tune of €2.5 billion ($2.3 billion) to the EU in October. The embargo is designed to limit Russia's ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the EU, the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries and Australia announced a price cap on these refined oil products like diesel. Russian crude oil is already subject to similar embargoes and price caps.

Zelenskyy welcomes British tanks

In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked the United Kingdom for training Ukrainian troops to use the Challenger 2 main battle tank.

"This is a good vehicle and will be a serious reinforcement on the battlefield," he said.

The Challenger 2 is one of the main battle tanks pledged by the West in recent weeks, alongside Germany's Leopard 2 and the US M1 Abrams.

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners

Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 soldiers on Saturday in a prisoner swap confirmed by both sides.

Zelenskyy said 1,762 Ukrainian citizens have been freed from captivity since the beginning of the war.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the swap was made possible through mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

The war in Ukraine has at times threatened to spill over into other Eastern European countries. DW looks at how Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has ramped up threats against Moldova.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, thousands of international students at Ukrainian universities were forced to flee. DW spoke with the international students who have continued their studies in Serbia.

