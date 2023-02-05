Knowling helps Yale breeze past Dartmouth 72-53

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Matt Knowling had 14 points and Yale breezed to a 72-53 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Knowling was 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Ivy League). Bez Mbeng totaled 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while August Mahoney scored 10.

Dame Adelekun finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to pace the Big Green (8-15, 4-5). Ryan Cornish added nine points and Jayden Williams scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Yale hosts Columbia, while Dartmouth hosts Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.