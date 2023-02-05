Bjorklund scores 19 in St. Thomas' 68-57 win over Denver

DENVER (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 68-57 on Saturday night.

Bjorklund added 10 rebounds for the Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Pioneers (13-13, 4-9) were led in scoring by Tommy Bruner, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Touko Tainamo added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Denver. In addition, Lukas Kisunas had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. St. Thomas hosts Oral Roberts and Denver visits North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.