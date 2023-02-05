Capitals sign Sonny Milano to $5.7 million, 3-year extension

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed winger Sonny Milano to a three-year extension worth $5.7 million.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the contract Saturday, adding to an already busy All-Star break for taking care of future business. The Capitals extended forward Dylan Strome for $25 million over five years on Friday.

Like Strome, Milano has fit in as a new addition for Washington. He's now set to count $1.9 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old Milano has been a near-perfect bargain signing for the Capitals after joining them on an NHL veteran one-year deal after this season got underway. He has eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 40 games since getting called up from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets 16th in 2014, Milano split his first eight seasons in the league with them and the Anaheim Ducks. He went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent last summer despite putting up 34 points in 66 games with Anaheim.

