Allen scores 25 as Western Kentucky takes down UTEP 74-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dontaie Allen scored 25 points as Western Kentucky beat UTEP 74-69 on Saturday night.

Allen added seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 Conference USA). Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Emmanuel Akot recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Miners (11-12, 4-8) were led in scoring by Shamar Givance, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Otis Frazier III added 17 points for UTEP. In addition, Tae Hardy finished with 15 points.

