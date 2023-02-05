Fields' 19 help Arkansas State defeat Coastal Carolina 73-57

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields' 19 points helped Arkansas State defeat Coastal Carolina 73-57 on Saturday.

Fields shot 6 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh shot 3 of 7 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The victory snapped a 10-game slide for the Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8) were led in scoring by Josh Uduje, who finished with 13 points. Essam Mostafa added 11 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.