Allen scores 19, Monmouth beats Drexel 69-67

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — ahron Allen's 19 points helped Monmouth defeat Drexel 69-67 on Saturday.

Allen shot 8 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (4-20, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Myles Foster scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Jack Collins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Dragons (13-11, 7-5) were led in scoring by Luke House, who finished with 18 points. Lamar Oden Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds for Drexel. In addition, Jamie Bergens finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Monmouth visits Stony Brook and Drexel travels to play Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.