Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tigre
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Rosario Central
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Newell's
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Huracan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|River Plate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Barracas Central
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|3
|Velez Sarsfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Lanus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Boca Juniors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Independiente
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|San Lorenzo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|CA Platense
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Banfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belgrano
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santa Fe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estudiantes
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Sarmiento
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|Colon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Argentinos
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Talleres
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Gimnasia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
___
Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2
Talleres 0, Independiente 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2
CA Platense 2, Newell's 2
Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0
Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1
Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0
Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1
Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2
Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5
Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1
Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.
Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.