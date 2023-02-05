Walker has 20 as Bryant takes down New Hampshire 70-46

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Antwan Walker's 20 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 70-46 on Saturday.

Walker also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Charles Pride scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Earl Timberlake was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kyree Brown led the Wildcats (11-11, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. New Hampshire also got 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Clarence O. Daniels II. Matt Herasme also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.