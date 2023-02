LONDON (AP) — Scotland has beaten England 29-23 in Six Nations rugby at Twickenham.

___

Scotland 29 (Duhan van der Merwe 2, Huw Jones, Ben White tries; Finn Russell 3 conversions, penalty), England 23 (Max Malins 2, Ellis Genge tries; Owen Farrell conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 12-13