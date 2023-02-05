Benzema to miss Mallorca game, doubtful for Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and Éder Militão will miss Real Madrid’s Spanish league match at Mallorca on Sunday due to minor injuries, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti added that both players will travel with the team to the Club World Cup in Morocco next week, even though their availability is still doubtful.

“Militão and Karim are both undergoing tests. It is nothing serious,” Ancelotti said on Saturday. “Tomorrow, they are not going to play but they will travel with the team to the Club World Cup. I don’t know if they will be back fit in time for the first game."

Benzema, the Ballon d’Or holder, and defender Militão had to be replaced early in the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Valencia.

Madrid is in second place in the league, five points behind Barcelona.

Benzema leads Madrid with 13 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

___

