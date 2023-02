CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland has beaten Wales 34-10 in Six Nations rugby at Principality Stadium.

Ireland 34 (Caelan Doris, James Ryan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier tries; Jonathan Sexton 3 conversions, 2 penalties, Ross Byrne conversion), Wales 10 (Liam Williams try; Dan Biggar conversion, penalty). HT: 27-3