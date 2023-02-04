All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 44 29 10 4 1 63 135 108 Providence 44 26 9 7 2 61 131 116 Charlotte 43 24 15 2 2 52 131 126 Springfield 44 22 17 1 4 49 134 125 Lehigh Valley 43 21 17 3 2 47 126 133 WB/Scranton 43 20 18 2 3 45 120 117 Bridgeport 44 19 18 6 1 45 141 147 Hartford 44 18 17 3 6 45 123 140

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 43 30 11 1 1 62 153 131 Utica 44 22 15 5 2 51 131 131 Syracuse 42 21 14 4 3 49 154 135 Rochester 40 20 17 2 1 43 124 137 Laval 44 17 19 6 2 42 152 161 Cleveland 41 17 19 3 2 39 133 160 Belleville 43 17 22 3 1 38 138 160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 43 24 11 6 2 56 160 126 Milwaukee 43 25 15 1 2 53 152 126 Iowa 44 22 14 4 4 52 135 132 Rockford 44 22 16 4 2 50 143 147 Manitoba 41 22 15 2 2 48 124 128 Grand Rapids 42 18 20 2 2 40 118 151 Chicago 41 15 22 3 1 34 117 153

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111 Coachella Valley 40 29 7 3 1 62 149 110 Colorado 43 26 14 3 0 55 129 111 Abbotsford 44 25 15 2 2 54 154 134 Ontario 42 23 17 1 1 48 133 118 Tucson 45 21 20 4 0 46 151 155 Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139 San Jose 44 18 23 0 3 39 114 148 Henderson 46 16 27 0 3 35 118 134 San Diego 45 12 33 0 0 24 114 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Tucson 2, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled