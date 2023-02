A fin emerges from the depths off the island of Spildra in the Arctic Circle in Norway: An orca, also known as a killer whale, has come up to the surf... A fin emerges from the depths off the island of Spildra in the Arctic Circle in Norway: An orca, also known as a killer whale, has come up to the surface to breathe. The animals go hunting for herring here in the icy waters of the Kvaenangen Fjord.