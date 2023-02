Saturday At True Arena Hua Hin Hua Hin, Thailand Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor HUA HIN, THAILAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Zhu Lin, China, def. Wang Xinyu (7), China, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Hao-Ching Chan and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi (4), Chile, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.