Taiwan car rental platform iRent plans compensation for data leak victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Car rental and carshare platform iRent will prepare a compensation package for 400,000 clients deemed at risk from a recent leakage of private data, reports said Saturday (Feb. 4).

The service, which is managed by Hotai Motor, the group manufacturing Toyota vehicles in Taiwan, was accused of having left users’ personal information online unprotected by a password. Reports emerged Tuesday (Jan. 31) that the data included names and addresses as well as information about driver’s licenses and payment details.

Hotai apologized for the leak Saturday, and said it would prepare compensation calculated in time and distance for an estimated 400,100 members, even though it had estimated the number of clients affected by the leaks over the past three months at 140,000, per UDN.

The company also said it had taken the necessary steps to block access to the confidential data within one hour of learning about the problem. The iRent service had also alerted its members of the issue and entrusted an outside cybersecurity specialist with tracking down potential leaks.

Hotai emphasized that no complete credit card numbers had been stored in the part of the cloud server open to access from outside. The system had now been upgraded and new risk management criteria had been installed, the company said.

