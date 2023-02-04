Alexa
Remember to check your Taipower lottery receipt numbers

Taipower says some may be unaware their receipts are equivalent to invoices

By Jonathon Thomson, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/04 17:40
Taipower has reminded customers to check their receipts for winning lottery numbers. (Flickr, Arion Potts photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipower is reminding customers to check their power bill receipts to see if they have the winning lottery receipt numbers.

Taipower’s Yunlin Office said on Saturday (Feb. 4) that receipts issued for paying power bills are equivalent to invoices you would get making a purchase at a shop, but some customers may not be aware of this.

The reminder comes after a Taipower customer with a NT$274 power bill won NT$10 million in the November-December receipt lottery.

Taipower said that if a customer has won they will send them a reminder, but they need to have kept the paper copy of the invoice and submit it within the required timeline to claim the prize.

The winning lottery receipt numbers for November-December can be found here.
