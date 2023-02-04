Honduran foreign minister reaffirms ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina on Thursday (Feb. 2) reaffirmed ties with Taiwan despite requesting aid from China to finance the Patuca II hydropower project.

Reina said that talks with China only concern loans for the hydroelectric dam and that relations with Taiwan will be maintained, Honduran newspaper La Tribuna reported. “What we are looking for, in this vision of creating more energy capacities for the country, is for (China) to finance Patuca II,” he said.

Reina met with China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng (謝峰) on Jan. 1 at the inauguration of Brazil’s President Lula de Silva, prompting Taiwan’s ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Vivia Chang (張俊菲), to express concern on behalf of Taipei to the Honduran Foreign Ministry.

The conversation with Xie "was a purely commercial issue, we maintain the relationship with Taiwan," he stressed. China previously provided a US$300 million loan for the Patuca III dam, which was inaugurated in January 2021 by then-president Juan Orlando Hernández, per La Tribuna.

During the 2021 Honduran general election, there were concerns that then-candidate Xiomara Castro would follow through on her campaign promise to break off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognize Beijing. However, once Castro was elected, she maintained ties with Taipei.

Over the past decade, Taiwan has slowly lost multiple Central American allies to China, including Costa Rica in 2007, Panama in 2017, Dominican Republic and El Salvador in 2018, and Nicaragua in 2021.