Vapers feel heat of change in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vapers are feeling the heat of change in Taiwan as the government is set to deprive them of the electronic cigarettes that deliver flavorful doses of nicotine, up to 2,000 other chemicals, and optional infusions of the cannabinoid THC.

Many of these individuals picked up the habit abroad, mostly in the U.S., which leads the vaping industry and exports its products all over the world. The global market for e-cigarettes has an estimated value of US$8.28 billion and the U.S. comprises approximately one-third of this, with annual growth of about 3.87%.

In terms of “soft drugs” like tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis, the U.S. and some other Western countries have “progressed” to a point where the “war on drugs” is giving way to business as usual. They are just another avenue for tax revenue.

As for e-cigarettes, the international lobbyists of a well-organized and funded vaping industry trumpet “healthy” outcomes, achieving a “smokeless” or “smoke-free” society, and greenwashed claims that vaping is good for the environment.

Taiwan, it seems, is not falling for the hype and mid-January saw a third reading of the amended Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法), which marks a ban on the import, sale, and manufacture of e-cigarettes. This means the bill should become law by mid-February.

In addition, the advertising of vaping products will be stopped, while those under the age of 18 who use vapes will be forced to attend classes aimed at quitting. Individuals caught vaping illegally will be fined up to NT$10,000. Illegal manufacturers or importers will be hit harder and receive fines of up to NT$50 million.

Smoking the future

Vapers are aghast at this turn of events, thinking they were the future of smoking, since they were indulging in a less noxious, more technologically advanced, and cooler habit than cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. They roll up arguments claiming heated tobacco products (HTPs) — which must now be approved for use — are benign, rather than cancer-forming.

They fire up scientific studies claiming smokers who switch to vaping have healthier lifestyles and reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 34%. They claim that vapes actually help people quit smoking.

This is despite evidence from a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found 99% of all vaping products have nicotine — even those that claim to be nicotine-free. Nicotine is, actually, more addictive than cocaine or heroin.

Michael Landl, the fiery and proactive director of the World Vapers’ Alliance, is of the opinion that the ban is the “result of a terrible misinformation campaign on harm reduction.”

History shows bans and prohibitions do not work, he continues. Instead, thousands of people will be forced to go back to smoking tobacco or buying on the black market. A flurry of articles from an in-house reporter at the online Vaping Post decries Taiwan’s legislators for their shortsightedness.

Vapers of my acquaintance are worried they will be left high and dry by the ban and are incensed at the injustice. They say it is unreasonable and illogical and point to the twin evils of alcohol and smoking being untouched by the legislation. “Why?” They ask rhetorically.

Money talks, TTL walks

Their answer is that money talks and the government has a monopoly on these products, mostly through the ubiquitous Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTL). This is hypocritical, they suggest.

The problem is the vape industry hasn’t lobbied hard enough or paid enough.

Since Taiwan doesn’t have a chokehold on the revenue stream of vapes, then it has no incentive to allow the trade, they say. If you listen carefully, that is the sound of an argument against trade protectionism forming, and vaping will become a badge of freedom. It’s all a bit desperate.

First off, it should be pointed out that the new bill does tackle tobacco use as well, not just vaping. Proposed changes include raising the legal smoking age from 18 to 20, reducing no-smoking areas, and increasing the warning messages on cigarette packets.

Second, considering that more than 40 countries ranging from Antigua and Barbuda to Venezuela have already banned vaping, it would be a tall order for the vaping industry to make a case against Taiwan without meeting opposition from the rest of the world. This would also mean going against the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention for Tobacco Control on novel nicotine alternatives — an even taller order.

To some observers, Taiwan is making a stand against vapes precisely because it wants to curry favor with the WHO and gain membership. For sure, the amended bill does ratify the WHO framework and follows its advice that HTPs should be banned or regulated.

However, the idea that a cessation of vaping will gain Taiwan a seat at the table in international bodies is a little fanciful. After all, what would China say?

No smoking guns

Third, Taiwan has long banned smokeless nicotine such as Snus, or chewing tobacco, so it’s not that there is a conspiracy against vaping per se, just a belief that less tobacco and nicotine is more beneficial. Legislators are well aware of the health problems associated with these products and the burden they place on the health system.

When covering the issue of vaping, local media tends to emphasize the rapid increase in e-cigarette use, not only among nicotine-addicted adults, but also children. My kids say classmates often vape. It’s mostly boys trying to impress girls, but the marketing is clever and the candy-flavored taste options are enticing.

A Health Promotion Administration survey shows the number of e-cigarette users in junior high schools grew from 1.9% in 2018 to 3.9% in 2021, and in the same time-frame rose from 3.4% to 8.8% at senior high and vocational schools.

Overall, e-cigarette use grew from 0.6% percent in 2018 to 1.7% in 2021, with teens being most likely to start vaping, and young women increasingly taking up the habit, too, because of the novelty value and influence of friends.

“Traditional” cigarette use has remained about the same, with 13% of the population, or 3 million smokers. However, some health professionals report that young people are taking up smoking because of vaping and call it a “gateway drug.”

Even “enlightened vapers” who agree that Taiwan should ban the enticing flavors and kids from vaping, but allow adults to choose vapes over cigarettes, are loath to address the bald fact that vaping in itself is not a good thing.

Positive and negative

Who really knows exactly what goes into a vape? It could potentially be much worse than the nicotine and ultrafine particles that are definitely inhaled deep into the lungs, causing COPD and other lung ailments. Then there are the heavy and toxic metals produced from the heating elements in HTPs, which include lead, arsenic, chromium, and nickel.

Add to this the volatile organic compounds, and chemicals such as diacetyl used in flavorings that are linked to serious lung diseases. Then there’s the strong likelihood of vaping or its products being cancerous. It’s so new that we don’t even know how serious it is at the moment. But suffice it to say there is already enough evidence of harm for the WHO to want it banned.

Personally, I would let everyone choose their own poison and do as they wish as long as they don’t harm others. Equally, if Taiwan wants to ban vaping, then it should be seen as a bold and potentially beneficial step forward.

It doesn’t matter which way you cut it, vaping is not a positive, it’s a negative. And if the only way you can make it a positive is by comparing it to a negative (cigarette smoking), then you are only fooling people. And failing people.

If vapers in Taiwan choose to find a silver lining, perhaps they will be inspired to quit the habit. Better than being persona non grata.

When you get down to it, Taiwan has a fairly traditional outlook on issues like gambling, prostitution, and drugs. It is big on education and healthcare. It wants to avoid social and health problems. Moms rule and they don’t want their kids addicted. Politicians reflect their wishes.

In this case, a conservative outlook appears to have seized the day. It might not be entirely logical, but it’s not bad. Taiwan can always change course later when it is found vaping is entirely beneficial and vapers live forever. Until then, perhaps Taiwan should be praised for its probity and not shamed for its caution.