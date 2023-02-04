US Representative Michael McCaul announces possible trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Michael McCaul revealed that he plans to visit Taiwan in April during an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday (Feb. 3).

There is a two-week Easter recess in early April, which lawmakers can use to travel abroad, VOA reported. However, McCall did not specify a timetable for his visit.

The congressman said that when China fired missiles near Taiwan and intruded in the country’s air defense identification zone, it was inappropriate and provocative behavior. He went on to say that any elected member of Congress has the right to visit an elected official of any country, including Taiwan.

The congressman has proposed a number of pro-Taiwan bills and supported boosting cooperation and exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan, per VOA. He has also assisted Taiwan in expanding its international space.

Last week, McCaul agreed with U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command head General Mike Minihan’s prediction of a 2025 Taiwan Strait conflict, saying, “I hope he’s wrong as well. I think he’s right, though, unfortunately,” according to Politico.

In a memo obtained by NBC, Minihan said, “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” Minihan speculated that because both Taiwan and the U.S. will have presidential elections in 2024, Washington will be “distracted,” giving Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) a chance to move on Taiwan.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not yet shared any plans for a Taiwan trip. The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday (Jan. 30) opposed any such visit, saying, “We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle.”

In response, McCarthy told reporters at a press conference Thursday (Feb. 2) that “China’s never going to tell me where I can and can’t go." However, he said he has no current plans to travel to Taiwan.