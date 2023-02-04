No. 7 Utah women outlast Oregon State 75-73 in overtime

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 23 points and No. 7 Utah withstood a furious rally to outlast Oregon State 75-73 in overtime Friday night.

With Oregon States trailing by three points with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, the Beavers' Timea Gardiner was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Gardiner missed the first free throw, made the second, and intentionally missed the third, but the Beavers were unable to get the rebound as time expired.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half. for the Utes (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12), who are off to the best 21-game start in school history.

Tailia von Oelhoffen had 17 points for Oregon State (11-11, 3-8).

NO. 2 STANFORD 81, WASHINGTON STATE 38

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and Stanford routed Washington State.

Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6).

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball