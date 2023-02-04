Taiwan adds 23,349 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 23,349 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Feb. 4) as well as 79 deaths and 397 imported cases.

The number of local infections was 14.02% lower than the previous Saturday, reversing a recent trend, according to the data from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The number of deaths was down from the 105 reported Friday (Feb. 3), a high ascribed to a backlog created by slower recording and reporting during the Jan. 20-29 Lunar New Year holiday.

Saturday’s new local cases included 10,464 males and 12,872 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,260, followed by Taichung City with 2,871 cases, and Kaohsiung`City with 2,855. Taoyuan, Taipei, Tainan, and Changhua County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 79 newly reported deaths were 47 male and 32 female local cases aged between their 30s and 90s, with 75 showing a history of chronic diseases and 51 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Nov. 27 and Jan. 31, and passed away between Dec. 16 and Feb. 1.

The 397 new imported cases included 188 males and 209 females, aged from under 5 to their 80s. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 15 and Feb. 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 9,645,862 COVID cases, including 9,596,094 domestic cases and 49,714 imported ones. The 16,614 fatalities included 16,593 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,227 deaths, Taipei City 1,816, Taichung City 1,784, Kaohsiung City 1,654, Tainan City 1,233, Taoyuan City 1,224, and Changhua County 1,068.