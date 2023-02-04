Gray scores 27 as Niagara defeats Canisius 76-73

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Gray scored 27 points as Niagara beat Canisius 76-73 on Friday night.

Gray added six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 23 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Sam Iorio was 1 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with six points.

The Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9) were led in scoring by Jordan Henderson, who finished with 15 points. Siem Uijtendaal added 14 points for Canisius. In addition, Jacco Fritz had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara visits Siena while Canisius visits Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.