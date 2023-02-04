Wizards' 6-game winning streak ended by Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak Friday night with a 124-116 victory over the Wizards.

Simons made six of Portland’s nine 3-pointers in the third, and the Trail Blazers finally caught and passed the Wizards in the fourth. Simons finished 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for Portland, which has won five of six.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points for the Wizards, and Kristaps Porzingis had 32.

SUNS 106, CELTICS 94

BOSTON (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and Dario Saric had 14 with 13 rebounds to lead Phoenix over Boston and send the NBA-leading Celtics to their fourth loss in six games.

Chris Paul added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Phoenix, which had a 20-point, second-quarter lead trimmed to one by the end of the third. The Suns opened the fourth with eight straight points to turn back Boston’s rally.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 for the Celtics, who were coming off a 43-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets. But the two Boston All-Stars shot a combined 12 for 36 from the floor and 6 for 22 from 3-point range.

PISTONS 118, HORNETS 112

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left, and Detroit rallied to beat Charlotte.

Mason Plumlee missed five free throws in the last 6:04 as Detroit outscored Charlotte 27-18 in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Ivey had 24 points for the Pistons, Jalen Duren had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart had eight points and 16 rebounds as Detroit outrebounded Charlotte 51-37.

LeMelo Ball had 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets before fouling out. Terry Rozier added 23 points.

PACERS 107, KINGS 104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 21 points against his former team and Indiana beat Sacramento to stop a four-game losing streak.

Hield shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Aaron Nesmith added 17 points for the Pacers, going 4 for 7 on 3s. Myles Turner had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 16, and Domantas Sabonis and Terence Davis each had 15. The Kings were without leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, who sat out for personal reasons.

