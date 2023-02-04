Alexa
Envoy to US to return to Taiwan for debriefing

Hsiao Bi-khim will share views with foreign ministry, be updated with new policies

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/04 12:08
Taiwan envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim.

Taiwan envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is scheduled to return to Taiwan in the near future for debriefing and to assess developments under her term so far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday (Feb. 3).

This will be her first time to report on her progress after arriving in Washington D.C. in July 2020, CNA reported. The Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office said that Hsiao’s trip is mainly to exchange views with relevant ministries and committees and to get up to date with ministry policy planning and initiatives.

A person familiar with the matter said that Hsiao’s trip is standard procedure. Former representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao (高碩泰) returned to Taiwan twice on official business to report on his work during his tenure.

American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk has also returned to the U.S. many times on business, they said.

Hsiao is rumored to have been put on the presidential ticket along with Lai, who is widely regarded as a candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. However, she said the rumor "came out of thin air” and did not merit further discussion.

She added that she is focused on improving bilateral relations with the U.S. to secure a more peaceful and stable external environment.
