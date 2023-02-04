Taiwan legislative speaker labels US trip a 'success'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) called his two-day trip to the U.S. a success upon returning home Saturday morning (Feb. 4).

You said everything went well during the trip. He pointed out that being invited to deliver a speech at the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit was unprecedented, CNA reported.

The legislative speaker said that even with his tight schedule, he did meet with members of Congress including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, adding that it is not clear whether McCarthy will visit Taiwan. You also revealed that he met with American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty.

In his speech titled “Born to be free; striving for human freedom,” You lauded Taiwan’s democracy, saying the nation has proven the Western system of government “can indeed flourish in Chinese-speaking regions.” He said Taiwan has fiercely protected religious freedom and allowed religions to flourish.

Meanwhile, he blasted China for its suppression of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kong. “The Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to extinguish the mother tongues, cultures, and faiths of different groups cannot be enumerated,” he said.

You also pointed to China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy, the Belt and Road Initiative, militarization of the South China Sea, and abolishing the “one country, two systems” framework of Hong Kong as Beijing’s attempts to realize its expansionist goals.

In addition to the IRF Summit, You also attended the National Prayer Breakfast, during which he prayed with all of those present for the Ukrainians to find peace, and for the people of Taiwan to have happiness.