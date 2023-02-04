Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 28 - Feb.3, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/02/04 05:26
Worshippers gather at Ndolo airport for a Holy Mass with Pope Francis in Kinshasa, Congo, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Francis is in Congo and South Sudan...
Members of the Beija Flor samba school rehearse in the streets ahead of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival Parade, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at the Au...
A couple dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms dance as they take a part in an opening of the busts of Soviet leader Josef Stalin, Soviet M...
An artwork of the famous street artist TvBoy, created on a wall central stadium, which was damaged during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of I...
Children wearing face masks jump with a jumprope at a public park in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A pair of BASE jumpers dive from the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the KL Tower International Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. BASE s...
An elderly couple sit on a bench as protesters march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023...
Soldiers stand along the Pan-American Highway in Barrio Chino on the outskirts of Ica, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, the day after security forces cle...
Protesters march Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police.(AP Photo/G...
Palestinians celebrate after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem, in Gaza City, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire ou...
A Palestinian woman stands next to a burnt car, in the village of Jalud near the West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Moha...
A young Bedouin girl looks out of a car window at the West Bank hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The long-running dispute over the West...
Icelandic horses stand in the mud caused by rainfalls at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Pro...
Seats at each of Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center are covered in colorful shirts for the school's annual THON men's basketball game with Michigan Sund...

Jan. 28 - Feb.3, 2023

From worshippers gathering at an airport in Congo for a Mass with Pope Francis, to protesters marching over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

