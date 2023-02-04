AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 28 - Feb.3, 2023

A couple dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms dance as they take a part in an opening of the busts of Soviet leader Josef Stalin, Soviet M... A couple dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms dance as they take a part in an opening of the busts of Soviet leader Josef Stalin, Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov, Marshal of the Soviet Union Aleksandr Vasilevsky on the territory of the museum-panorama "Battle of Stalingrad" on eve of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The busts of Soviet leader Josef Stalin is on the right. (AP Photo)