Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is interviewed by David Rubenstein. The conversation is expected to cover the state of the economy, the Fed’s inflation fight and the key economic indicators the Fed is monitoring in determining its rate policies., 12:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Feb. 9

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.