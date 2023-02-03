NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 22-1-3 17-6-2 9-4-3 Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 17-5-2 17-4-6 13-3-1 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 20-5-4 11-8-4 7-5-2 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 13-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 20-4-1 12-11-0 9-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 13-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 14-8-3 13-12-3 9-4-1 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 14-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 11-13-2 15-7-2 6-8-1 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 15-9-2 10-13-3 9-5-1 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 13-7-3 11-15-3 9-3-2 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 14-11-1 10-12-2 9-5-0 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 10-12-2 11-9-7 6-7-4 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 12-10-3 9-9-5 6-8-2 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 11-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198 11-15-2 4-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 13-5-6 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 18-8-0 14-11-1 13-4-0 Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 13-10-3 16-5-2 9-6-2 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 14-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 14-13-0 15-5-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 13-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 15-8-1 12-9-3 8-4-0 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 13-9-3 14-9-0 9-4-1 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 14-9-2 10-8-7 9-3-2 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 10-12-2 13-13-1 6-9-1 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 10-13-1 10-13-2 10-5-0 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 5-12-7 10-13-4 2-8-6 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 10-8-2 6-20-4 2-6-2 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 9-13-1 7-16-4 6-6-1 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176 9-16-2 6-13-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 3 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.