All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|43
|28
|10
|4
|1
|61
|131
|107
|Providence
|43
|25
|9
|7
|2
|59
|127
|114
|Charlotte
|42
|23
|15
|2
|2
|50
|126
|122
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|21
|16
|3
|2
|47
|124
|129
|Springfield
|43
|21
|17
|1
|4
|47
|130
|123
|WB/Scranton
|42
|20
|17
|2
|3
|45
|118
|113
|Bridgeport
|43
|19
|17
|6
|1
|45
|140
|143
|Hartford
|43
|17
|17
|3
|6
|43
|119
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|42
|29
|11
|1
|1
|60
|149
|130
|Utica
|43
|22
|14
|5
|2
|51
|128
|127
|Syracuse
|41
|21
|14
|3
|3
|48
|150
|130
|Rochester
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|124
|137
|Laval
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|151
|157
|Belleville
|43
|17
|22
|3
|1
|38
|138
|160
|Cleveland
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|131
|159
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|42
|24
|10
|6
|2
|56
|158
|120
|Milwaukee
|42
|24
|15
|1
|2
|51
|149
|125
|Iowa
|43
|22
|14
|4
|3
|51
|133
|129
|Manitoba
|40
|22
|14
|2
|2
|48
|123
|125
|Rockford
|43
|21
|16
|4
|2
|48
|140
|145
|Grand Rapids
|41
|17
|20
|2
|2
|38
|112
|149
|Chicago
|40
|15
|21
|3
|1
|34
|116
|151
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|43
|30
|11
|2
|0
|62
|162
|110
|Coachella Valley
|39
|28
|7
|3
|1
|60
|147
|109
|Colorado
|42
|25
|14
|3
|0
|53
|127
|110
|Abbotsford
|43
|24
|15
|2
|2
|52
|151
|132
|Ontario
|41
|23
|16
|1
|1
|48
|133
|116
|Tucson
|44
|20
|20
|4
|0
|44
|149
|155
|Bakersfield
|42
|18
|21
|2
|1
|39
|125
|137
|San Jose
|43
|18
|22
|0
|3
|39
|112
|145
|Henderson
|45
|16
|26
|0
|3
|35
|117
|132
|San Diego
|44
|12
|32
|0
|0
|24
|113
|175
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Bakersfield 5, Calgary 1
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled