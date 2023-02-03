All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Central All-Stars at Pacific All-Stars, 3 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.