AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

By Associated Press
2023/02/03 20:24
Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinians, some draped in the flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during a joint funeral in the West Bank ...
Mourners carry the body of 15-year-old Palestinian Adam Ayyad during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Palest...
Mourners gather around the body of 14-year-old Palestinian Omar Khumour during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. ...
Amal and Amani Abu Junaid sisters of Ahmed Abu Junaid, 21 cry during his funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Balata, Nablus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2...
A Palestinian youth assists his friend to tie his scarf before a weekly protest in the West Bank town of Kfar Qaddum, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo...
An injured victim of a suicide bombing talks on his mobile phone after getting initial treatment outside a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan...
Taliban fighters check the site of an explosion, near the Interior Ministry, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. A bomb exploded near a check...
Workers and volunteers carry an injured victim of a suicide bombing upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide...
People attend the funeral prayer for a police officer killed in Monday's suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023...
A hospital worker stand beside the bodied, who were killed in the bus accident, at a morgue, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The passenge...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn over the body of Rabbi Shimon Baadani during his funeral, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Baadani died today...
Palestinians celebrate after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem, in Gaza City, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire ou...
Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a protest against Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fen...
People walk walk over Israeli and American flags during a third anniversary assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed mi...
Iranian demonstrators show photos of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the screen of their cellphones during their protest against cartoons...
A man drinks tea at a roadside stall as heavy fog reduces visibility in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Migrating cranes flock as fog covers the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. More t...
A first Afghan made sports car is seen outside the Entop car studio in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Shubhankar Sharma of India tees off on the 8th hole during his first round on Day Two of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Fri...

JANUARY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in January 2023.

This month's selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, mosque bombing in Pakistan border town of Peshawar, migrating cranes in Israel, first sports car designed and assembled by Afghan engineers.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

