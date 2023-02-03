North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Size, Overview, Share, Trends, Demand, Research, and Forecast 2031

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the North America Adult Incontinence Products market. The study report is aware of the current state of the competitive market conditions, which makes it easier for businesses to make critical decisions for expansion or profitability.

The North America Adult Incontinence Products market size was US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period from 2023-2031.

Leading Players

Essity AB,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Cardinal Health, Inc.,

B. Braun,

One of the most lucrative industries in the world is healthcare. Since the beginning of the pandemic, improvements in life expectancy, general healthcare quality, and business interest are expected to stimulate spending and industry growth in the years to come. As a result, it is expected that the healthcare sector would generate US$ 73.90 billion in revenue in 2023. For instance, virtual and contactless services are now standard. Recent years have seen changes in the workforce, an emphasis on equitable care, and an increase in new healthcare investments. These elements will therefore result in both new opportunities and challenges. As the healthcare landscape develops, new digital tools will have an impact on how care is provided, how money is paid for it, and how health data are stored. The entry of new capital into the market will continue to support innovation, consolidation, and optimization. The North America Adult Incontinence Products industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with the US setting the standard. Industry expansion was attributed to the aging population, commonly known as the older population increase in sociology. Today, women make up the majority of patients and clients in the global health sector. The worldwide healthcare market is expected to be valued at US$ 675.37 billion by 2031. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also report that national healthcare spending in the US will increase to US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028 from its current level of US$ 4.3 trillion in 2021 or US$ 12,914 per person.

According to estimates from the Commonwealth Fund, the US spent close to 16.8% of its GDP on healthcare in that year. Germany, which came in second with spending of 11.7%, was outspent by Switzerland by 11.3%.

Segmentation Overview

The North America Adult Incontinence Products Market is sub-segmented into:

By Product

Protective Incontinence Garments Cloth Diaper Disposable Diaper Disposable Underwear Pads and Liners Male Guards Belted Under Garments Beltless Under Garments Disposable Sheet

Urine Incontinence Bags Leg Urine Bags Bedside Urine Bags

Urinary Catheter Suprapubic Catheter Indwelling Catheter Intermittent Catheter

Others

By Usability

Disposable Products

Reusable Products

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Websites

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Drug Stores Others



By End Users

Individuals

Hospitals

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centres

Clinics

Others

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

