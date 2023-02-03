Process Analytical Technology Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast 2031

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the global Process Analytical Technology market. The study report is aware of the current state of the competitive market conditions, which makes it easier for businesses to make critical decisions for expansion or profitability.

The global Process Analytical Technology market size was US$ 4,923.41 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 7,828.03 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

This study also develops a survey that addresses both significant issues affecting all participants in this sector generally as well as minor factors that apply only to new applicants.

Leading Players

ABB Limited

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sartorius AG

One of the most lucrative industries in the world is healthcare. Since the beginning of the pandemic, improvements in life expectancy, general healthcare quality, and business interest are expected to stimulate spending and industry growth in the years to come. As a result, it is expected that the healthcare sector would generate US$ 73.90 billion in revenue in 2023.

For instance, virtual and contactless services are now standard. Recent years have seen changes in the workforce, an emphasis on equitable care, and an increase in new healthcare investments. These elements will therefore result in both new opportunities and challenges. As the healthcare landscape develops, new digital tools will have an impact on how care is provided, how money is paid for it, and how health data are stored. The entry of new capital into the market will continue to support innovation, consolidation, and optimization.

The global Process Analytical Technology industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with the US setting the standard. Industry expansion was attributed to the aging population, commonly known as the older population increase in sociology. Today, women make up the majority of patients and clients in the global health sector.

The worldwide healthcare market is expected to be valued at US$ 675.37 billion by 2031. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also report that national healthcare spending in the US will increase to US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028 from its current level of US$ 4.3 trillion in 2021 or US$ 12,914 per person.

According to estimates from the Commonwealth Fund, the US spent close to 16.8% of its GDP on healthcare in that year. Germany, which came in second with spending of 11.7%, was outspent by Switzerland by 11.3%.

Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is sub-segmented into:

ByOffering

Products Analyzers Sensors and probes Samplers Monitors

Services

ByMeasurement

On-line

In-line

At-line

Off-line

ByTechnique

Spectroscopy Molecular Atomic Mass

Chromatography Liquid chromatography (LC) Gas chromatography (GC)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Particle Size Analysis

ByApplications

Hydroformylations

Hydrogenation Reactions

Lithiation and Organolithium Reactions

Fluorinations and Fluorine Chemistry

Grignard Reactions

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



