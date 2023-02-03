Taiwan to expand Taipei area bus, MRT monthly pass system to other regions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The system allowing residents of Taipei and New Taipei to travel for 30 days on buses and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains for the fixed sum of NT$1,280 ($43) will be expanded to other regions, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Friday (Feb. 3).

The adoption of the monthly pass by other areas had been taken up by mayoral candidates during the campaign for the Nov. 26 regional elections. On Friday, Wang confirmed the project would be included in a new package of measures to strengthen the economy, though the formula might be tweaked.

The system would be split into one monthly pass for commuters, and one for tourists, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The commuter version might also include trains, with the existing pass for Taipei and New Taipei to include Keelung and Taoyuan as well.

Central Taiwan would have its own monthly pass covering Taichung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County, while a third version could be used in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County, according to Wang.

The separate tourism version would apply to bus routes linking train and high-speed rail stations with popular sightseeing locations, though the minister said the existing Taiwan Tourism Shuttle (台灣好行) network would still need adjustments.

