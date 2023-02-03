Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan legislative speaker attends US National Prayer Breakfast

You Si-kun prayed for peace in Ukraine, happiness for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/03 19:56
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (first right) attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Thursday. (Facebook, yousikunfans photo)

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (first right) attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Thursday. (Facebook, yousikunfans photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Thursday (Feb. 2) attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., with 1,300 other dignitaries.

On his Facebook page, the veteran Taiwanese politician wrote how he saw that the power of religious freedom was uniting allies for democracy. It was the first time he had been invited to the breakfast event.

The formula for the event was different from past years, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Capitol Hill, while the other attendees were seated around 160 tables at the Washington Hilton, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The 1,300 people included religious leaders, heads of state, diplomats, legislators.

Speaker You said he was moved by the words of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the event by videoconferencing to pray for peace, almost one year after the Russian invasion. The top lawmaker said he prayed with all of those present for the Ukrainians to find peace, and for the people of Taiwan to have happiness.
National Prayer Breakfast
You Si-kun
Legislative Yuan
Legislative Speaker
prayer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

You Si-kun declines to comment on possible McCarthy visit to Taiwan
You Si-kun declines to comment on possible McCarthy visit to Taiwan
2023/02/02 11:03
Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun arrives in US
Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun arrives in US
2023/02/01 12:53
Taiwan legislative speaker to attend US International Religious Freedom Summit
Taiwan legislative speaker to attend US International Religious Freedom Summit
2023/01/29 16:21
Ukraine warned by China not to receive aid from Taiwan
Ukraine warned by China not to receive aid from Taiwan
2023/01/29 14:36
Taiwan's Abrams orders complicated by US decision to send tanks to Ukraine
Taiwan's Abrams orders complicated by US decision to send tanks to Ukraine
2023/01/27 20:02