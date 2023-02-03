U.S. Smart E-Cigarette Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on U.S. Smart E-Cigarette Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The U.S. Smart e-cigarette Market was valued at US$ 364.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,664.9 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the U.S. smart e-cigarette market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.6% during 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

Many regional, and local vendors are present in the US smart e-cigarette market. The regional market is modestly competitive, with all the players competing to gain significant market share. Pax Labs, DaVinci Vaporizer, Illest Vapes, Joyetech Group, Xvape, Juul Labs, Storz & Bickel, RELX, Reynolds American Inc. (RJRVC), Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Limited (SmokeTech) and VANDY VAPE among others are some major players present in the US smart e-cigarette market.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview of the U.S. Smart E-Cigarette Market U.S Smart e-cigarette Market Segments

By Type Segment of the US Smart E-Cigarette Market is Sub-Segmented into:

With screen

Without screen

By Distribution Channel Segment of the US Smart E-Cigarette Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Online

Offline

