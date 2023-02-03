Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Engineering Services Outsourcing Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market was valued at US$ 1430.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of US$ 3,803.21 Bn by the end of the year 2027. The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

The details included in the report for companies are business overview, key official, company financials, strategic outlook, recent developments, and product list. The companies included in the report are Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Cognizant, Bertrandt, Capgemini SE, Cyient, EDAG, ESI Group, Ferchau, Genpact, Geometric, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, IGate, Infosys, International Business Machines Corporation, ITC Infotech, KPIT, L&T Technology Service, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Ranal Inc., Segula Technologies, Semcon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into the following categories:

Based on Type Segment, the market is segmented into:

Product Designing

Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

Based on Location Segment, the market is segmented into:

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore

Based on Pricing Module Segment, the market is segmented into:

Staff Augmentation (FTE based)

Time and Materia

Fixed Price Projects

Services

Risk/ Rewards

Based on Industry Segment, the market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare

Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

Based on Region, the market is segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



