Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market
The engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market was valued at US$ 1430.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of US$ 3,803.21 Bn by the end of the year 2027. The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027.
This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.
This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.
Leading Competitors
The details included in the report for companies are business overview, key official, company financials, strategic outlook, recent developments, and product list. The companies included in the report are Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Cognizant, Bertrandt, Capgemini SE, Cyient, EDAG, ESI Group, Ferchau, Genpact, Geometric, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, IGate, Infosys, International Business Machines Corporation, ITC Infotech, KPIT, L&T Technology Service, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Ranal Inc., Segula Technologies, Semcon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro.
The market sector's expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market's surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations.
The analysis highlights the performance of the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market sector's key elements and application components in each regional industry. The report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.
Segmentation Analysis
The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into the following categories:
Based on Type Segment, the market is segmented into:
- Product Designing
- Prototyping
- Process Designing
- System Integration
- Testing
- Quality Control
- Product Lifecycle Management
- Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management
Based on Location Segment, the market is segmented into:
- On-Site
- Onshore
- Offshore
Based on Pricing Module Segment, the market is segmented into:
- Staff Augmentation (FTE based)
- Time and Materia
- Fixed Price Projects
- Services
- Risk/ Rewards
Based on Industry Segment, the market is segmented into:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Computing Systems
- Construction
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy
- Heavy Machinery
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Medical Devices
- Semiconductors
- Telecom
- Others
Based on Region, the market is segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
