Edge AI Software Market 2022 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Industry Events, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Edge AI Software Market is forecast to record a revenue of US$ 8,049.8 Mn in the year 2027. With an opportunity of US$ 6,590 Mn during 2022-2027, the global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.
An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.
This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Edge AI Software Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.
Leading Competitors
- AWS
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Azion technologies
- Anagog Ltd.
- Foghorn Systems Inc.
- Chaos Prime Inc.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Segmentation Analysis
By Component
- Solution
- Software Tools
- Platform
- Services
- Training and Consulting Services
- System Integration Testing
- Support and Maintenance
By Data Source
- Biometric Data
- Mobile Data
- Sensor Data
- Speech Recognition
- Video and Image Recognition
By Application
- Access Control
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Energy Management
- Predictive Maintenance
- Remote Monitoring
- Telemetry
- Video Surveillance
- Others
By End Users
- Advance Industries
- Banking and Insurance
- Chemical Agriculture
- Consumers
- Cross Vertical
- Energy And Material
- Health Care Infrastructure
- Media and Entertainment
- Public Sector Utilities
- Retail
- Travel, Transport, and Logistics
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
