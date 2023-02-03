Edge AI Software Market 2022 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Industry Events, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Edge AI Software Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Edge AI Software Market is forecast to record a revenue of US$ 8,049.8 Mn in the year 2027. With an opportunity of US$ 6,590 Mn during 2022-2027, the global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Edge AI Software Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

AWS

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Azion technologies

Anagog Ltd.

Foghorn Systems Inc.

Chaos Prime Inc.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Edge AI Software Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solution

Software Tools

Platform

Services

Training and Consulting Services

System Integration Testing

Support and Maintenance

By Data Source

Biometric Data

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Video and Image Recognition

By Application

Access Control

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Telemetry

Video Surveillance

Others

By End Users

Advance Industries

Banking and Insurance

Chemical Agriculture

Consumers

Cross Vertical

Energy And Material

Health Care Infrastructure

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector Utilities

Retail

Travel, Transport, and Logistics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



