Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2023/02/03 16:00
A sister wears headwear showing a picture of The Last Supper, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking...
Wreaths are placed at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 27, ...
A man is silhouetted in the headlights of a car during a blackout in the town of Kolychivka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal...
A woman reads by the sea while the first rays of sunlight fall on the city of Cadiz, Spain, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Passers-by walk at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
An Icelandic horse grimaces at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
''Joaldunaks'' take part in the Ttraditional carnival between the small Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023...
Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, soars through the air during his qualification jump at the Ski Flying World Cup in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 29...
A fox passes 10 Downing Street as members of the Government hold a cabinet meeting inside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/...
Pope Francis, second from left, looks at traditional dancers performing at the Martyrs' Stadium In Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Thursday, F...
The Holy Monastery of Agios Nikolaos stands on a rock above the night sky near Kalabaka, in central Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The ancient ortho...

A sister wears headwear showing a picture of The Last Supper, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking...

Wreaths are placed at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 27, ...

A man is silhouetted in the headlights of a car during a blackout in the town of Kolychivka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal...

A woman reads by the sea while the first rays of sunlight fall on the city of Cadiz, Spain, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Passers-by walk at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

An Icelandic horse grimaces at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

''Joaldunaks'' take part in the Ttraditional carnival between the small Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023...

Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, soars through the air during his qualification jump at the Ski Flying World Cup in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 29...

A fox passes 10 Downing Street as members of the Government hold a cabinet meeting inside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/...

Pope Francis, second from left, looks at traditional dancers performing at the Martyrs' Stadium In Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Thursday, F...

The Holy Monastery of Agios Nikolaos stands on a rock above the night sky near Kalabaka, in central Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The ancient ortho...

JAN. 27-FEB. 2, 2023

From the Pope’s visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Nicosia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com