UK, Australia reiterate importance of peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. and Australia reiterated the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement released on Thursday (Feb. 2), following Australia-U.K. ministerial consultations.

U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly and Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace and Australia Minister for Defense Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong stressed upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues “without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

They expressed opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo and reiterated their commitment to back Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, “as a member where statehood is not a prerequisite and as an observer or guest where it is.” The ministers also reaffirmed their desire to continue deepening economic, scientific, trade, technological, and cultural ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the statement demonstrates how important peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are to the world. It is an indispensable part of maintaining a "free and open Indo-Pacific region," MOFA said.

Taiwan will continue to partner with like-minded countries such as the U.K. and Australia “to strengthen democratic resilience, defend the rules-based international order, and jointly maintain peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait, the region, and the world,” the ministry added.

Australia and France issued a similar joint statement on Jan. 30. Both nations expressed support for Taiwan’s international participation following a 2+2 foreign and defense ministerial consultation in Paris.