Taiwan's heritage restoration talents encouraged to intern at Vatican Museums

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC) is looking for heritage restoration talents to do internships at Vatican Museums.

Vatican Museums and Taiwan have been collaborating on cultivating cultural heritage conservators since 2017. On Thursday (Feb. 2), the Bureau of Cultural Heritage called for entrants to apply to Vatican Museums for a six-month internship.

Eligible candidates should be Taiwan nationals and under 45 years of age. MOC will subsidize flight tickets, language learning fees, and a daily allowance.

The project requires applicants to have practical experience of heritage restoration or working experience in a related department at a museum. Additionally, speaking Italian, English, and French will be a bonus.

This year, the focus is on the restoration of lacquerware, paper, and silk artworks. A Tantric Buddhism art history background would also be an advantage.

MOC will select three candidates, but leave Vatican Museums to make the final decision. The trip is slated to begin from October and end in March 2024.

Registration will end on March 1 and MOC will announce the winners at the end of the same month. For more information, please visit the website.