Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's heritage restoration talents encouraged to intern at Vatican Museums

Registration for candidacy is set to run until March and internship will be for 6 months

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/03 17:14
Vatican Museums opens entry for Taiwan's heritage restorers. (Wikipedia photo)

Vatican Museums opens entry for Taiwan's heritage restorers. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC) is looking for heritage restoration talents to do internships at Vatican Museums.

Vatican Museums and Taiwan have been collaborating on cultivating cultural heritage conservators since 2017. On Thursday (Feb. 2), the Bureau of Cultural Heritage called for entrants to apply to Vatican Museums for a six-month internship.

Eligible candidates should be Taiwan nationals and under 45 years of age. MOC will subsidize flight tickets, language learning fees, and a daily allowance.

The project requires applicants to have practical experience of heritage restoration or working experience in a related department at a museum. Additionally, speaking Italian, English, and French will be a bonus.

This year, the focus is on the restoration of lacquerware, paper, and silk artworks. A Tantric Buddhism art history background would also be an advantage.

MOC will select three candidates, but leave Vatican Museums to make the final decision. The trip is slated to begin from October and end in March 2024.

Registration will end on March 1 and MOC will announce the winners at the end of the same month. For more information, please visit the website.
Vatican Museums
MOC
culture
conservation
restoration

RELATED ARTICLES

Humpback whales seen breaching off Taiwan's outlying island
Humpback whales seen breaching off Taiwan's outlying island
2023/02/02 18:07
'The Witcher' author to appear at Taipei International Book Exhibition
'The Witcher' author to appear at Taipei International Book Exhibition
2023/01/31 17:58
Cabinet reshuffle lands Taiwan a new minister of culture
Cabinet reshuffle lands Taiwan a new minister of culture
2023/01/31 17:14
Top tips for welcoming God of Wealth in Taiwan
Top tips for welcoming God of Wealth in Taiwan
2023/01/25 11:51
Green Drinks Taipei allows NGOs to mix and mingle
Green Drinks Taipei allows NGOs to mix and mingle
2023/01/23 21:02