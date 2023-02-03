LOHAS EXPO x Natural, Organic, Green Life Expo 2023

Asia's largest LOHAS Expo Including commerce and public

Date:

3 - 5 February, 2023 (Friday – Sunday)

Time:

3 - 4 February: 11:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m.



5 February: 12:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m.

Venue:

Hall 3F – 3G, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre



1 Expo Drive, Wanchai

Website:

https://lohasexpohk.com



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 February 2023 -The " LOHAS EXPO x Natural, Organic, Green Living Expo 2023" (referred to as LOHAS Expo) hosted by the Exhibition Group Co. Ltd. opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for three days until February 5, 2023. This year's LOHAS Expo is the largest ever, with over 1,000 brands participating, and aims to showcase sustainable products and trends in the industry and to consumers.The opening ceremony of LOHAS Expo 2023 was attended by Dr. CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, Under Secy for Commerce and Economic Development, and Mr. LIU Chun San, JP, Under Secy for Transport and Logistics, and Hon Benson LUK Hon Man, Legislative Council Member, and Mr. Cary Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group Co. Ltd.Mr. Cary Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group Co. Ltd, said: "In recent years, the world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and every industry and individual has been affected to a certain extent, making people pay more attention to health. Whether it is the focus on preventative medicine by the Chinese, or the natural and herbal remedies promoted by Western countries, they are all closely related to daily life. In recent years, the government has also been promoting a green and sustainable lifestyle, which is in line with the goals of the exhibition. With the joint efforts of the government and the industry, we can promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle."Since the first LOHAS Expo was held in Hong Kong in 2012, the expo dedicated to promoting natural, organic health food, health products, beauty products, and daily necessities in Asia to bring the concept of a sustainable lifestyle. This has attracted over 1,000 well-known companies and brands from around the world to participate. The expo has also drawn buyers from the Asia-Pacific region and is highly regarded in the industry.In addition to shopping, this year's LOHAS Expo also features a variety of exciting events for on-site spectators, including the "Student Culinary Competition" co-sponsored by the Chinese Culinary Institute, "Healthy Cooking" hosted by star chefs, and multiple business exchange forums. In addition, this year's event will feature different award ceremonies, such as the "Hong Kong LOHAS Award" and "Green Beauty Salon Award."For more information on LOHAS Expo events and products, visit https://lohasexpohk.com or the Facebook page "LOHAS Expo Natural Organic Green Living Expo."Hashtag: #LohasExpo

