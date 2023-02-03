President meets with award-winning Taiwan cybersecurity businesses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Feb. 3) pledged more support for cybersecurity industries in a meeting with representatives of IT businesses recognized at the 2022 Best Choice Award (BC Award).

Drawing a parallel between information security and national security, Tsai said the issue has been at the top of her administration’s agenda. Accolades should be given to the many local cybersecurity services providers that are playing a competitive role internationally in areas from chip security to endpoint protection, she added.

Among the winners in the cybersecurity category of the COMPUTEX TAIPEI-organized award is Openfind, which is recognized for its mail system protection product that taps into AI technologies. The company has made a foray into the Japanese market as corporate cybersecurity becomes a globally-shared concern, Tsai noted.

ArmorX Global, which has developed a program aimed at defending against phishing attacks and penetration activities, has attracted clients from government agencies to private enterprises, according to the BC Award.

Tsai also lauded CHT Security for its security operations center (SOC) services that provide a comprehensive security platform and PUFsecurity, which delivers a customized chip security solution key to supply chain security.

In a congratulatory talk, Tsai said more effort will be invested in the push for digital transformation and a more resilient society. She urged industry leaders to help drive the momentum and work with the government to build a smart country.